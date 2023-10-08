Douglas (head) has been ruled out for a return to the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Douglas was removed from the game in the second quarter after sustaining a head injury, and though he's now been ruled out, the Patriots haven't confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Regardless, the rookie receiver's absence for the rest of the day won't help the Patriots' hopes of digging out a 21-0 halftime deficit. Douglas finishes the Week 5 contest with one catch for 24 yards on two targets.