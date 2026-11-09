Douglas brought in five of nine targets for 102 yards in the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Douglas tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in both receiving yards and targets while serving as Drake Maye's top target in the absence of A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder). Douglas also recorded a team-high 36-yard grab among his five catches, and both the yardage and target tallies were season highs. Douglas has at least 76 receiving yards in three of the past four games heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Lions in Germany next Sunday.