Douglas won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a head injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the game, Douglas caught six of his nine targets for 49 yards. Given that Douglas was quickly downgraded to out after initially being listed as doubtful to return to the game, he presumably suffered a concussion. Douglas previously sat out the Patriots' Week 6 game against the Raiders due to a concussion, so if he's in the protocol for head injuries again, he'll be at high risk of missing the team's Week 13 game against the Chargers.