Douglas was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a head injury.
Prior to his exit from the game, Douglas caught six of his nine targets for 49 yards. In his absence, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton are available to handle the Patriots' Week 12 wide receiver duties.
