Douglas (concussion) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Douglas, who is officially listed as questionable, should be available for Sunday's divisional matchup. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) trending in the wrong direction for Week 7, Douglas could have a path to expanded work on offense. The status of both wideouts will be made official roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.