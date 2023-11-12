Douglas (ankle), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Douglas logged limited practices throughout the week, suggesting he's in a good position to play. However, his status will not become official until shortly before the team's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Douglas is active, he should command plenty of targets with both Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (concussion) sidelined.