Douglas (ankle), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Douglas logged limited practices throughout the week, suggesting he's in a good position to play. However, his status will not become official until shortly before the team's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Douglas is active, he should command plenty of targets with both Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (concussion) sidelined.
More News
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Another limited session•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Team's leading receiver in Week 9•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Could take on expanded role•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Leads team with five catches•