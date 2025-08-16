Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Fails to catch only target Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 20-12 preseason win over the Vikings.
Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins got the start at wide receiver for the Patriots, but Douglas made a brief cameo on the team's first possession and couldn't connect with Drake Maye on a shot downfield. The 2023 sixth-round pick seems locked into a starting job opposite Stefon Diggs (knee) once the regular season begins, and if Maye takes the leap forward expected of him in his second NFL campaign, Douglas should be able to surpass the 66-621-3 line he posted on 87 targets over 17 games last season.
