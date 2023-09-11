Douglas logged 33 of a possible 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's season-opening 25-20 loss to the Eagles en route to catching four of his seven targets for 40 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Both Douglas and fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte saw added snaps in Week 1 with DeVante Parker (knee) inactive. Once their veteran counterpart is back in action, Douglas' target volume could take a hit, but the 2023 sixth-rounder should nonetheless remain a factor on a weekly basis to some degree, while working in New England WR corps that also features Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster.