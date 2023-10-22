Douglas (concussion) caught four of six targets for 54 yards and added a 20-yard rush in Sunday's 29-25 win over the Bills.

Douglas was productive after missing the previous game due to a concussion. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Liberty set a new career high in receiving yards while tying his previous high with four catches. Douglas' 20-yard run in the third quarter was New England's longest rushing play of the season. His speed should continue to earn Douglas touches in Week 8 against the Dolphins.