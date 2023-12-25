Douglas recorded five receptions on nine targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos.

Douglas paired with DeVante Parker to lead a depleted New England pass-catching corps that was without JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Hunter Henry (knee). He picked up the majority of his yardage on a 41-yard contested catch over a Broncos' defender early in the third quarter. Overall, Douglas has topped over 70 yards in two of his last four games, though that was interrupted by two missed contests due to a concussion. His strong close to the season could help him secure a significant role with the team in 2024, even if there are upgrades to the skill-position groups.