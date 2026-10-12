Douglas caught four of five targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders.

The fourth-year wideout put together the first two-TD game of his career, connecting with Drake Maye for a 35-yard strike in the first quarter and an eight-yard toss in the fourth to bookend the Patriots' offensive eruption. The scores were Douglas' first of 2026, and through five games he's produced an otherwise modest 13-147-2 line on 22 targets. With Maye regaining his swagger and New England's WR room depleted by injuries, however, there could be more big performances coming for Douglas. He'll carry plenty of momentum into a Week 6 clash with the Jets.