Douglas caught three of four targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.

The third-year wideout nearly had a much bigger performance, but Douglas had a 61-yard TD in the first quarter erased by a very questionable offensive pass interference call away from the play on Stefon Diggs. The call didn't cost the Patriots any points however, as Drake Maye capped that drive with a 25-yard score to Kayshon Boutte instead. Douglas had just 30 receiving yards on the season coming into Sunday, but two of his 10 receptions have resulted in touchdowns. Douglas remains behind Diggs and Boutte in the pecking order for targets, but he'll carry some momentum into a Week 7 tilt against the Titans.