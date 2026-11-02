Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins.

Most of his production came on a nifty 48-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter, as Douglas took a strike from Drake Maye along the sideline but then curled back toward the middle of the field and dashed the remaining 30 yards to the end zone while out-racing four Miami defenders. It was the fourth touchdown of the season for the fourth-year wideout, a new career high, and Douglas will take a 26-332-4 line on 37 targets through eight games into a Week 9 tilt against the Packers.