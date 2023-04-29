The Patriots selected Douglas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Small (5-foot-8, 179 pounds) but quick and explosive, Douglas was a major contributor at Liberty in his college career. He was a top target for Malik Willis in 2021 and did even better without him in 2022 with 79 catches for 993 yards and six touchdowns. He's one of two receivers selected by the Patriots in this class, so there's a long way for him to go before he climbs the depth chart, but Douglas is intriguing. To help matters, he had a punt return touchdown and a 75-yard rushing touchdown on his resume in college. He is versatile and will be interesting to follow in the preseason.