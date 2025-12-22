Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Hurts hamstring on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Prior to being deemed questionable to return, Douglas caught one of two targets for six yards. He had no targets in New England's Week 15 loss to the Bills.
