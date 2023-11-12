Douglas caught six of nine targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts.

The sixth-round rookie led the Patriots in catches, targets and receiving yards as he put together the best performance of his young career, and it was Douglas that Bailey Zappe was looking for on a game-ending interception late in the fourth quarter. It's not clear whether Zappe or Mac Jones will be under center for New England coming out of next week's bye, but Douglas appears to be solidifying his spot as the top option in the team's passing attack ahead of a Week 12 clash with the Giants.