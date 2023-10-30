Douglas secured five of seven targets for 25 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie's catch and target totals were both team highs, with the former also qualifying as a new personal best in his young career. Douglas has flashed the type of skill set that would probably already see him thriving with a higher caliber of quarterback than Mac Jones, but he still retains plenty of upside based on his speed and apparently expanding role in the offense -- he's now drawn 13 targets over the last two contests heading into a Week 9 home matchup against a vulnerable Commanders secondary.