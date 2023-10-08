Douglas exited Sunday's game against the Saints with a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to being forced out of the contest, Douglas caught one of his two targets for 24 yards. In his absence, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne are available to handle the Patriots' Week 5 WR duties.
