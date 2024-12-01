Douglas (ankle) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Douglas was listed as a limited participant on all three of the Patriots' practice reports this week, but the team is apparently confident that he'll be able to play through the ankle issue Sunday. Official confirmation on Douglas' status will arrive when New England releases its inactive list around 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Since Drake Maye took over as the Patriots' starting quarterback beginning in Week 6, Douglas has produced a 30-324-1 receiving line on 42 targets in seven contests.