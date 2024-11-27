Douglas was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Douglas, who was one of 13 players deemed limited during Wednesday's session, has two more chances to upgrade his level of participation, and in the process avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts. Through the Patriots' first 12 games thus far, Douglas -- who has logged one TD in that span -- leads the team's wideout in catches (48), targets (66) and receiving yards (477), a pace that puts him on the fantasy lineup radar in PPR formats.