Douglas (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
In the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Commanders, Douglas led the team's receivers in snaps on offense (53 of a possible 64) as well as receiving yards (55), while catching five of his seven targets. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible that Douglas' limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, though either way he'll need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid heading into Sunday's game against the Colts with an injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Team's leading receiver in Week 9•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Could take on expanded role•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Leads team with five catches•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Gets 74 scrimmage yards in return•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Back in action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Expected to face Bills•