Douglas (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

In the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Commanders, Douglas led the team's receivers in snaps on offense (53 of a possible 64) as well as receiving yards (55), while catching five of his seven targets. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible that Douglas' limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, though either way he'll need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid heading into Sunday's game against the Colts with an injury designation.