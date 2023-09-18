Douglas was on the field for six of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Douglas -- who caught both of his targets Sunday for 19 yards -- didn't record any offensive snaps after losing a fumble on the final play of the first quarter of the contest. Looking ahead, Douglas will look to bounce back from his Week 2 turnover this coming weekend versus the Jets, but with veteran WRs DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne also in the mix, in addition to TEs Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, the promising 2023 sixth-rounder has plenty of competition for targets at this stage of the season.