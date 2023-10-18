Douglas (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Douglas took part in practice for a second consecutive day, but he has yet to officially clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The rookie receiver has been sidelined since getting injured in Week 5 against the Saints.
