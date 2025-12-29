Douglas caught one of two targets for 10 yards in the Patriots' 42-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Douglas was one of the lone Patriots to do very little in the box score, as Drake Maye went 19-for-21 passing for 256 yards and five touchdowns. Douglas entered the game with a hamstring issue but was active versus New York, though his two targets were tied for the fewest on the team. After producing at least 30 receiving yards in six straight games from Weeks 8 to 13, Douglas has totaled two catches for 16 yards on four targets across the past four contests. He's a bit player in the New England offense.