Douglas caught one of two targets for nine yards Sunday in a 20-3 win over the Steelers.

Douglas not only posted an unimpactful stat line, he also was on the field for only 47 percent of New England's offensive snaps after logging a a 62 percent snap share Week 1. Both Mack Hollins (71 percent) and Romeo Doubs (67 percent) recorded a significantly higher offensive snap share Week 2, though Douglas remained ahead of Kyle Williams (20 percent) and Efton Chism (18 percent). With only six catches (on nine targets) for 29 yards through two contests, Douglas has yet to give fantasy managers any confidence in deploying him in lineups.