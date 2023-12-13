Watch Now:

Douglas (concussion) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday.

Douglas has missed the Patriots' last two games, but the wide receiver's participation in practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Chiefs. Also listed as limited Wednesday were fellow WRs DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder).

