In his latest projection, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site suggests that Douglas "is a near-lock" to make the team's Initial 53-man roster.

Per Lazar, Douglas -- who the Patriots list at 5-8, 192 pounds -- profiles as "a dynamic route-runner who brings a level of quickness and burst that the other receivers don't." As things stand the 2023 sixth-rounder is competing with Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon and Thyrick Pitts for what could be the team's final WR spot behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. If the Liberty product does make the team, he'd figure to begin his pro career off the fantasy radar, but if injuries hit down the road Douglas could eventually emerge as a sleeper in deeper formats.