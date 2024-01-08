Douglas caught two of five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Jets.

As if catching passes from Bailey Zappe against the stout Jets secondary wasn't tough enough on its own, Douglas also had to contend with a snowstorm. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick showed some promise this season with 49 catches for 561 yards on 78 targets, though he failed to score a touchdown across 14 games as a rookie. The Patriots will likely try to bolster their wide-receiver room in the offseason, but Douglas could also benefit from a potential upgrade at quarterback, which could come via the Patriots' third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.