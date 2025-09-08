Douglas secured two of seven targets for minus-2 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for four yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Douglas' final receiving line was odd to say the least, considering he managed the unlikely feat of recording a touchdown yet finishing with negative yardage overall. The third-year pro saved his day from being a total washout by recording a two-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter, but the likes of Kayshon Boutte (6-103), Stefon Diggs (6-57) and Hunter Henry (4-66) were all much more involved. It remains to be seen if Week 1 usage will be indicative of a more concentrated Patriots air attack this season, with the next opportunity to see the matter play out coming in the form of a Week 2 road matchup against the Dolphins.