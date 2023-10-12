Douglas (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The same goes for JuJu Smith-Schuster, with both WRs in the NFL's concussion protocol after having also missed Wednesday's session. The duo's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders thus is cloudy, and if neither gains clearance ahead of Week 6 action, the Patriots' WR corps would feature DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and the versatile Ty Montgomery, with Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) a candidate to be activated from injured reserve.