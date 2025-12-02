Douglas hauled in all three of his targets for 33 yards in Monday's 33-15 victory over the Giants.

Douglas tied for fourth in receiving yardage among Patriots pass catchers, and he was one of five players on the team to catch three passes in a contest during which QB Drake Maye spread the ball around pretty evenly. Two of Douglas' catches came in a span of three plays late in the second quarter as New England drove quickly down the field for a field goal just before halftime. Douglas has rarely been prolific this season, but he's been quite consistent of late with between 33 and 37 receiving yards in four straight games.