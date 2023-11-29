Douglas (head) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Douglas entered the NFL's concussion protocol after being forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Giants. Assuming that's confirmed by the Patriots, Douglas' status for this weekend's game against the Chargers will be cloudy. If the 2023 sixth-rounder is sidelined, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton would be in line to lead the team's Week 13 WR corps.