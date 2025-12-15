Douglas was on the field for 10 out of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Douglas wasn't targeted in Sunday's contest, but he did record one carry for five yards. As long as fellow WRs Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins continue to out-touch and out-snap him, Douglas' fantasy utility will remain modest.