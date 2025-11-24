Douglas, who was on the field for 12 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the contest for 37 yards.

Douglas also carried once for 14 yards Sunday. With Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins all normally seeing more playing time than Douglas, the 24-year-old slot man remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of next Monday's game against the Giants.