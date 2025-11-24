Patriots' DeMario Douglas: One catch in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas, who was on the field for 12 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the contest for 37 yards.
Douglas also carried once for 14 yards Sunday. With Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins all normally seeing more playing time than Douglas, the 24-year-old slot man remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of next Monday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Three catches versus Jets•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Two catches in win over Bucs•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Best game of season in Week 9 win•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: One catch versus Browns•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Three catches versus Titans•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Hauls in long TD in Week 6 win•