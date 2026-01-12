Patriots' DeMario Douglas: One catch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas caught one of his two targets for three yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card win over the Chargers.
Douglas recorded a 33 percent snap share in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and once again saw a modest target share in an offense that tends to spread the ball around. The slot man thus carries modest fantasy upside as the Patriots divisional-round playoff game (against either the Steelers or Texans) this coming weekend approaches.
