Douglas caught one of his two targets for three yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card win over the Chargers.

Douglas recorded a 33 percent snap share in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and once again saw a modest target share in an offense that tends to spread the ball around. The slot man thus carries modest fantasy upside as the Patriots divisional-round playoff game (against either the Steelers or Texans) this coming weekend approaches.