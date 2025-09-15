Douglas, who was on the field for 15 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the contest for eight yards.

With the Patriots rolling with their share of multi-TE groupings in Week 2, in addition to the team mixing which WRs were on the field in three-WR alignments, Douglas saw a dip in playing time Sunday. Looking ahead, game plans and game flows in the coming weeks could lead to added opportunities for Douglas, but with a 3-6-1 receiving line (on eight targets) through two games, the Patriots' slot man profiles as a hit-or-miss option in PPR formats.