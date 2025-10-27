Douglas caught his only target for 44 yards and gained three yards on two carries in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

Douglas, who was on the field for just 14 of 68 snaps on offense Sunday per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, was out-snapped in the contest by fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte (50), Mack Hollins (49), Stefon Diggs (35) and Kyle Williams (15). With a total of 14 catches on 24 targets for 162 yards and two TDs in eight games thus far, Douglas remains a hit-or-miss lineup option in deeper fantasy formats ahead of the Patriots' Week 9 contest versus Atlanta.