Douglas caught one of three passes for four yards during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich.

The Patriots' offense was effective on the first drive of the game, but that was where the good news ended for New England after Drake Maye was knocked out for the rest of the contest due to an ankle injury. Tommy DeVito took over under center, and the offense struggled to move down the field for the rest of the game. For Douglas, it was the third time this season that he was held to one catch, with the last instance taking place in Week 3 against the Jaguars. A.J. Brown -- who was cleared to return from a two-game absence due to knee and ankle injuries -- also picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's game, so Douglas could be the New England's WR1 following the Week 11 bye. The Patriots' next game takes place in Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.