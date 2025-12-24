Douglas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Douglas injured his hamstring during the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens, and he finished that contest having played just 13 of 74 offensive snaps (17.6 percent) while logging one catch (on two targets) for six yards. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and he'll likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets if he were to practice fully by Friday. Rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism would be slated for larger roles on offense if Douglas is unable to play Week 17.