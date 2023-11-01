With Kendrick Bourne out for the season with a torn ACL, the Patriots figure to lean more on Douglas in the coming weeks, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

In the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, Douglas led the team's wide receivers with 41 (out of a possible) 53 snaps on offense, while catching a season-high five passes on seven targets for 25 yards. With Bourne now on IR and DeVante Parker in the NFL's concussion protocol, Douglas figures to be busy Sunday against the Commanders, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and possibly Tyquan Thornton assuming expanded roles in the team's thinned-out WR-ranks. With that in mind, Douglas should maintain steady enough volume going forward to merit fantasy attention in PPR formats.