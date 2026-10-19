Douglas caught seven of eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Jets.

A.J. Brown returned to the lineup from his ankle injury and led the team with 10 targets, but he dropped multiple passes and finished with a 3-27-0 receiving line. After Romeo Doubs left with a shoulder injury early in the first half following a long touchdown grab, Douglas stepped into an increased offensive role. He ran 26 routes on Drake Maye's 35 dropbacks, and Douglas caught a nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He's posted back-to-back big box scores after logging 4-65-2 receiving last Sunday against Las Vegas. The Patriots' slot man doesn't have a big fantasy ceiling but looks like a passable WR4 during bye-weeks crunches headed into Thursday night's game against the Bears.