Douglas (concussion) took part in the Patriots' unofficial practice session Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

New England won't release its first Week 7 practice report until Wednesday, but Douglas' involvement in Tuesday's session suggests that he's made at least some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, if he hasn't cleared all five steps of the protocol entirely. While Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster sat out the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders while recovering from their head injuries, Tyquan Thornton and tight end Mike Gesicki filled in as the team's No. 3 receiver behind DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.