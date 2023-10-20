Douglas (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The same goes for JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), though given that the duo practiced all week, there's a decent chance both will be available for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, pending clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol. Through five games, Douglas -- who was inactive Week 6 -- has caught 10 of his 17 targets for 143 yards, a rate of production that has limited his fantasy utility to deeper formats. That said, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the 2023 sixth-rounder's profile in the offense increase in the coming weeks with New England's record currently standing at 1-5.