Douglas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Douglas is one of nine players listed by the Patriots as questionable for the contest, but fortunately for those inclined to use the 2023 sixth-rounder in Week 10 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. As long as Douglas is available this weekend, he'll remain a key target in a WR corps that will be without both Kendrick Bourne (knee, IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion). In New England's loss to the Commanders in Week 9, Douglas caught five of his seven targets for a team-high 55 yards.