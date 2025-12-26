Douglas (hamstring) has been deemed questionable to play against the Jets on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Douglas was labeled as limited in all three practices this week as he manages the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday against Baltimore. He seems to be legitimately iffy to suit up Sunday, so fantasy managers who roster the third-year wideout may need to wait until the Patriots list their inactives about 90 minutes ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to confirm his status. Both Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen) have been ruled out for Sunday, so if Douglas is able to suit up, he would likely have an elevated role in the team's passing game. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism should take on more offensive snaps than usual, regardless of whether Douglas plays.