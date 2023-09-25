Douglas logged 17 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Douglas finished the contest with one catch on three targets for 15 yards, while being out-snapped by DeVante Parker (55), JuJu Smith-Schuster (53) and Kendrick Bourne (40). At this stage, the rookie sixth-rounder is off the fantasy radar as long he remains the No. 4 option in New England's WR pecking order.