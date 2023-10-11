Douglas was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion.
Douglas was removed from this past Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints with what the Patriots labeled as a head injury, but the team's first Week 6 practice report clarifies that the rookie receiver is dealing with a concussion. He'll have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol within the next few days in order to play Sunday in Las Vegas.
