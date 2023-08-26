Douglas isn't in uniform for Friday's preseason game against the Titans and may have already earned a role in the New England offense, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reports that the rookie sixth-round pick has been New England's "most pleasant training camp surprise" and could finish the season as the team's No. 3 receiver. Douglas may start off only fourth or fifth on the depth chart, but his roster spot at least appears safe as the Patriots begin preparations for Week 1 against Philadelphia.