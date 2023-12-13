Douglas (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Douglas has missed two straight games, but the wide receiver's presence at Wednesday's practice paves the way for a potential return to action Sunday against the Chiefs. The Patriots' upcoming injury report will clarify Douglas' official participation level.
More News
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Ruled out again•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Still sidelined at practice•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Yet to resume practicing•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Won't face Chargers on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Sitting out practice again•