Douglas (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

Douglas hasn't returned to practice since being concussed Week 12 and now officially will be out for a second straight game. DeVante Parker saw a team-high nine targets in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, and he'll be the favorite to serve as New England's de facto No. 1 WR again -- assuming he's able to play through the minor knee injury that has him listed as questionable. JuJu Smith-Schuster, also listed as questionable (due to an ankle injury), was also a near-every-down presence for the Patriots on Sunday. Beyond those two, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor are the likely bets to take WR snaps for New England.